Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) look-alike of a famous actress, here’s who it looks like

Get ready to see double ! If recently internet users were amazed to know that Timothy Chalamet is the lookalike of the actor of the series, it is this time Millie Bobby Brown to which the fans have found a resemblance with another famous actress. Known for her role of Eleven in the successful series Stranger Thingsa young woman of 16 years became a leading figure of the small screen and fans have very quickly noticed similarities with a great actress, and not least because it is Natalie Portman, star of Black Swan. Wait no more, discover the photos.

Well, clearly Millie needs to play Natalie”s daughter at some point. Make it happen, Hollywood. She’s also a precocious and smart young scene stealer who likely will also win an Oscar one day. — teliz (@telizs3) January 18, 2018

So, what do you think ? Same expressions, same face shape, same smile and same look, it is to be losing and many of the fans did not hesitate to share their shock on social networks : “Oh my God, Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown would really look like”, “I’ve always said that Millie looked like Natalie when I saw it in Stranger Things” or “Well clearly, Millie has to play the daughter of Natalie at a time. Hollywood, make it happen. She is also a girl early and intelligence that will probably win an Oscar one day”. It is everything we wish the young actress. In the meantime more info about it, do you know if Millie Bobby Brown is still in a relationship with Joseph Robinson.