Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) really attracted to Finn Wolfhard at the beginning of the series ? This old video says it all

While Noah Schnapp, it was suggested that Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard are secretly attracted to each other, it would seem that another element to say the least, troubling vienna somehow confirm the thoughts of the young actor. Although Millie and Finn play young lovers in the series Netflix Stranger Thingsthe two actors have always maintained that they were just friends in real life. However, this old interview with Peter Travers, where the actress recounts her first moments with Finn Wolfhard during the hearings may well betray them.

In this excerpt shared on Youtube, Millie Bobby Brown is back on the first moments that she shared with the man who would become her partner in game : “There were two boys, one of whom Finn. I had a good connection with the other boy, but I really felt something with Finn” what Peter Travers said : “So much the better because you had scenes of kissing. There should be an alchemy”. After a nervous laughter, Millie resumes : “I think Finn and I have a fantastic link that you can’t find somewhere else. I am grateful that we have a great relationship because I don’t want to kiss someone that I don’t really like”. Words that in spite of everything, should bring the mystery on the duo’s iconic of the series. In the meantime other news about Millie Bobby Brown, check out this that has convinced the actress to shave the head to Stranger Things.