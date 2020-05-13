Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) reveals how she happens to bleed from the nose on command

It’s THE return of the most anticipated of the summer ! Since its first broadcast in 2016, Stranger Things meeting a phenomenal success. The public is fascinated by the adventures of this band of teens in the throes of the phenomena as frightening as mysterious in their small town of Indiana. Millie Bobby Brown played Eleven, a young girl with supernatural abilities, whose characteristic is to bleed from the nose when it uses its powers. Scenes generally very impressive ! Invited on set of James Corden, the young actress explained how she managed to make the bleeding as credible.

Millie Bobby Brown does not use or wear elaborate makeup or product developed by a specialist in special effects but just…corn syrup, she puts it in her nose using a small plastic container in the meantime the filming of the scene : “I lower the head and I say: ‘OK guys, everyone is ready… Action ! And there is more to do than wait“. An efficient method that knows, however, a few misfires : “Sometimes I magnifying glass, the blood is not flowing at the right time and he will have to start again…“. The actress also confided that he would sometimes taste a little bit of syrup between two shots.

After having discovered the trailer for the third season, released today by Netflix, we’re guessing that the budget corn syrup of the series had to explode ! Just when you thought the creature in the “world upside down” gone for good, it seems in reality it is more alive than ever…And ready to rumble

