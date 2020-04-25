Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) shared her first kiss with Finn Wolfhard, the details of this awkward moment

Who does not remember his first kiss ? While Millie Bobby Brown, who is deaf in one ear has made of the confessions and inspirational on the disability, the actress Stranger Things has unveiled all the details of his first kiss. With which this has happened ? How was it ? Under what conditions ? The teenager’s 16-year-old said it all ! Millie Bobby Brown has therefore embraced for the first time a boy during the filming of the first season of the series from Netflix. The young man with whom she had her first kiss is no other than Finn Wolfhard, the interpreter of Mike Wheeler. Amazing is not ? If at the beginning of Stranger Things, Eleven and the brother of Nancy were only friends, over the episodes, it has been discovered that their relationship was going to evolve.

The first kiss Millie Bobby Brown has, therefore, been the first kiss of Eleven and Mike. As reported by our colleagues from Popbuzzthe actress Stranger Things made a few confidences about the kiss. She said : "It was my first kiss so it was a little weird. But then, when I did, I said to myself : 'Wow, it makes sense for the scenario'". Since then, the teenager has been kissing ! In fact, at the beginning of the year, it has formalized its relationship with Joseph Robinson, a young linebacker English with which she lives the great love.