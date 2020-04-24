Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) too near Drake for his age ? This message that does not appeal to users

Recently, the editorial’ of melty you unveiled more about the improbable friendship between Millie Bobby Brown and Aaron Paul, known to have interpreted Jesse Pinkman in the series Breaking Bad. A complicity unexpected, which, however, has not done as much talking as the relationship that the star of Stranger Things has with Drake. In fact, it seems to be a real problem for many internet users. The reason for this ? The actress was only 16 while the canadian rapper has 33. A controversy that continues to grow on social networks. Even more since the british actress has commented on the live Instagram of the artist.

As you can see above, Millie Bobby Brown has landed in the live video of Drake to declare : “I miss you”, accompanied by several easily add emoji red heart. A gesture that has not gone unnoticed. If some users found this post completely inappropriate up to think that the rapper may have trouble, others do not understand why this friendship raises worries. Nevertheless, critics abound. The main concerned will they take the time to respond ? Case to follow. Elsewhere in the news, you know that Drake has unveiled the face of his son for the first time.