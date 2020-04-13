Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) too young to be friends with Drake ? His rant against critics

A relationship controversy. Recently, Millie Bobby Brown has sent a message to Drake and did not like it to internet users. In fact, many are those who find their reconciliation to be inappropriate because of their age difference. The actress is still a minor while the rapper was in his thirties. A complicity that the star of Stranger Things had strongly defended it was not so long ago. Criticized for having revealed that she exchanged text messages with the interpreter of “Toosie Slide”the young actress had said in his story Instagram : “Why is this beautiful friendship, she the A of the press ? You are weird… Really. I am lucky to have, in this industry, people who take their time to help me advance my career and offer me their wisdom and advice.”

Very visibly rise against the haters who attack his relationship with Drake, Millie Bobby Brown had thus continued : “I was really lucky to have amazing people in my life. You do not have the right to choose at my place. It’s cool to have people who understand what I’m doing. Now, go back to talk about the real issues in this world, other than my friendships. My God!” before thanking his fans for their presence : “To all those who support me, I love you friends. Thank you for being there. I thank you a thousand times and I send you my love wherever you are in the world.” A response could not be clearer ! And for more news, check out the exceptional gesture that has made Millie Bobby Brown during the confinement.