Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) ultra-generous during the confinement she made an exceptional gesture

While Chris Hemsworth has just made a gesture to his fans following the confinement imposed by the Coronavirus, today is Millie Bobby Brown, who has left to speak his generosity in this difficult time. If the young actress, 16-year-old can boast of having a nice career at such a young age, she can also be proud of the various activities it pursues to help the less fortunate. In effect, Millie and her family have given not less than 40,000 meals to food banks Atlanta where the team of Stranger Things has been received for filming the series, as well as those of Santa Fe, where production was about to start filming season 4.

It is on his account Instagram that Millie Bobby Brown has shared his gesture : “While we remain at home, we must not forget those who are in need. My thoughts are with the great people as well as the team of Santa Fe that we have not yet encountered in the course of the filming of Stranger Things. In recognition of this community, my family and I have made a donation of 20 000 meals to the food bank to provide meals to the hungry. Also to all those in Atlanta who hosted the entire team of the series, as well as to their families, you are in our thoughts. My family and I have made a donation of 20 000 meals to the food bank of the city”. A very nice initiative welcomed by his many fans. Always on Millie Bobby Brown, check out this that has convinced the actress to shave the head to Stranger Things.