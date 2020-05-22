Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) unrecognizable, she is attacked on Instagram (PHOTOS)

While there are a few days, a cliché very sexy Ashley Benson was reacting to many people, including Clara Delevingne on Instagramthis time, these are other pictures that are talking to them on the Canvas. Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays the role of the mythical Eleven in the series Netflix Stranger Things, unveiled new images on which it is totally unrecognizable. Trying to look heroin Bebe in the film “Dirty Dancing”the teenage girl approaches a sexy style with wavy hair and eyes tempted of blue. Yes, but she was only 15 years old and this change of look is not appealing at all to many people who think that it should not be displayed in this way on Instagramcompared to his age !

Under the pictures Millie Bobby Brownsome people have left some comments quills as : “No, but it looks like you have 35 years”, “I’m so torn. You are a woman glorious and growing, but you’re also 15 years old and you are a minor”, “I feel uncomfortable seeing this… She is a beautiful young woman in full adolescence… Why make it seem more old?” or “But behaving yourself like someone of your age” ! Ouch, that does not happen. Fortunately, Millie Bobby Brown can still count on the support of many fans who validate totally his style and do not hesitate to send him nice message on Instagram. In the rest of the news people, check out the revelations shock on Beyoncé, that would be nasty and unbearable.