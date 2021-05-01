Millie Bobby Brown talks about her complicated relationship to social media!

Millie Bobby Brown continues to make a name for himself on social media. And yet, the beauty has a complicated relationship with them.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN WINS ON ALL THE FONTS

At the age of 17, Millie Bobby Brown was a great success. It must be said that no one can miss the pretty brunette. No wonder!

Indeed, since her revelation in Stranger Things, the actress then strings the big roles. And for good reason, she no longer has any proof to prove.

Besides, the young woman will soon make her comeback in Godzilla Vs. Kong. Filming is taking place in Australia, and the star has responded present. To the delight of his fans.

But Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t stop at the world of cinema. And for good reason, the latter has invaded the business world. His brand Florence by Mills was then a solid box.

In short, everything seems successful to the Netflix star. Thus, it is well known. On her Instagram account, she had 45.2 million followers.

And yet, Millie Bobby Brown is not really at ease on social media. She then confides in her relationship to the virtual world.

THE STAR NOT AT EASE ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

At just 17 years old Millie Bobby Brown has fulfilled many dreams. Enough to impress Internet users.

First a film star, then a businesswoman, she also took on the role of Unicef’s ambassador for the rights of children and adolescents. In short, nothing stops him.

Millie Bobby Brown is also interested in major brands. She then signed partnerships with big names in fashion. So the young woman doesn’t do things halfway.

And yet, fame is not always easy to live with. Indeed, the interpreter of 11 has been in the spotlight since a young age.

So when the star is filmed in a store alongside his mom, then it’s the last straw. Millie Bobby Brown says, “Moving away from social media to give me a mental break.”

She adds, “At the end of the day, I’m still a 17-year-old girl growing, changing, and continuing to discover herself.” But the high school student seems very proud of her career.

She explains: “I’ve had the chance to play incredible, strong, complex and multi-level female characters which is important to me.”

In reality, Millie Bobby Brown will never cease to amaze his fans. All they have to do is behave. Case to follow then.