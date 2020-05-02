Millie Bobby Brown : the incredible metamorphosis of the star of “Stranger Things” is open to debate

Everyone remembers Millie Bobby Brown at his debut in the series ” Stranger Things “, which aired on Netflix. She’s only 11 years old when she landed the role of Eleven. The public discovers a small girl with a shaved head, in a gown of powder, eating waffles. And then, she grows up in the series, becomes a teenager, let the hair grow. Millie Bobby Brown got her first film role in ” Godzilla 2 : King of the Monsters “, in 2019.

The teenager fascinates in the middle of the film but also of fashion, and becomes the new face of Calvin Klein by Appointment and Converse. She squatting in the first row of the fashion shows in Paris or New York, and posed on the cover of many fashion magazines, all that, between 12 and 14 years old. In parallel, Millie Bobby Brown is committed against the free carrying of firearms in the United States, to the equal rights of men and women, and works hand in hand with UNICEF.

In 2019, the actress is following the way of Rihanna or Victoria Beckham by launching her line of beauty products, Florence By Mills, entirely vegan and cruelty free. Now 15-year old Millie Bobby Brown is on all fronts. This summer, she toured in ” Enola Holmes “, a movie in which she plays the sister of Sherlock Holmes. And this is only this week that it has revised the teenager, who has grown a lot. Exit the little girl with the short hair. On Tuesday evening, the actress went to a screening of “Stranger Things” in the context of Emmy’s, New York, and his appearance was very noticeable. In a few months, Millie Bobby Brown has grown, his hair has grown, and this has not pleased everyone. On social networks, many have criticized the teenager, accusing him of wanting to do more than his age. Fortunately, many of his fans have flown to his rescue, reminding us that the actress is free to dress as she wishes, and that it operates in an industry where adolescent girls are often forced to grow up too quickly. But the young woman did that make negative comments against her, and has a good reason. Yesterday, on the occasion of the Day of kindness, she has published a story, on Instagram, reminding us to spread kindness around.