Millie Bobby Brown : the star of Stranger Things in the Eternals of Marvel [MIS À JOUR] – Actus Ciné

Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven in Stranger Things, has joined the distribution of The Eternals, the upcoming Marvel movies. She joins Angelina Jolie, and Richard Madden.

UPDATED : In front of the general excitement raised by the announcement of the presence of Millie Bobby Brown in the future movie Marvel called The Eternals, the actress of Stranger Things has tried to calm the game in a live posted on his account Instagram. This is the site CBR that uses the video in which she explains : “everyone thinks that I’m going to be in the next Marvel. Not that I know of ! My family and I have no idea, so I just want to say to everyone I will not be, until then, [dans The Eternals] “.

The initial information is output in Variety, media often knowledgeable when it comes to casting. And if we pay attention to the words chosen by the actress, the little trick is played at the end of its intervention in a (falsely ?) innocent : “until then “.

A few days of the Comic Con of San Diego, the great mass geek during which Marvel risk making announcements strong with regard to its future phase 4, the House of Ideas may be seen as a bad eye to make and grilling the priority.

Has to follow ?

If The Eternals is not a priori the most anticipated phase 4 of the MCU, the ads cast begin to give it a serious magnitude. In fact, after Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, according to Varietyit is the turn of the heroine of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, to enlarge the distribution. The nature of his character is still kept secret. Of its coast, Angelina Jolie should play Circe and Salma Hayek could also appear in the film in the role of Théna.

It’s a safe bet that the future Comic Con San Diego, taking place from Thursday 18 July to Sunday 21 will deliver more information on the phase 4 and the future movies that are going to be. You can trust Marvel for the organization of its communication, it is a mechanical perfectly oiled.

The Eternals is a creation of Jack Kirby and is part of the branch of cosmic Marvel. Historically, Thanos is an Eternal, even if, for the moment, there is nothing to indicate that Kevin Feige wants to hang up the despot of Titan in future films as Chloé Zhao (The Rider). For a filmmaker accustomed to the independent circuit, this film looks like a serious change of scale and atmosphere !

