Millie Bobby Brown unrecognizable : new role, new neck…

To put themselves in the shoes of a new character, Millie Bobby Brown has radically changed hair cut.

Millie Bobby Brown is not afraid of change. When it comes to get into the skin of a character, the actress of 15 years and is fully involved. For example, when she learned that she was going to embody the character of Eleven (Eleven) in the famous series Stranger Things she did not hesitate to shave completely the skull.

To mark the occasion, she’s unveiled a video on Instagram showing it to the hairdresser. “The day I shaved the head has been the most rewarding of my entire life. The last hair cut was the moment when my entire face was exposed and I could not hide myself behind my hair as I did before”, she wrote, before adding : “you don’t need hair to be beautiful”.

Very soon, Millie Bobby Brown will play in a new feature film-the role of Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. This will be based on the saga of novels of Nancy Springer, The investigations of Enola Holmes. For the occasion, the one who will play the main actress has totally changed in appearance and opted for long curly hair. It is very likely a wig, since his full head of hair has never been as large. Once more, Millie Bobby Brown is sublime.

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive free the latest news