Millie Bobby Brown unrecognizable : new role, new neck…

To put themselves in the shoes of a new character, Millie Bobby Brown has radically changed hair cut.
Millie Bobby Brown is not afraid of change. When it comes to get into the skin of a character, the actress of 15 years and is fully involved. For example, when she learned that she was going to embody the character of Eleven (Eleven) in the famous series Stranger Things she did not hesitate to shave completely the skull.
To mark the occasion, she’s unveiled a video on Instagram showing it to the hairdresser. “The day I shaved the head has been the most rewarding of my entire life. The last hair cut was the moment when my entire face was exposed and I could not hide myself behind my hair as I did before”, she wrote, before adding : “you don’t need hair to be beautiful”.
Very soon, Millie Bobby Brown will play in a new feature film-the role of Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. This will be based on the saga of novels of Nancy Springer, The investigations of Enola Holmes. For the occasion, the one who will play the main actress has totally changed in appearance and opted for long curly hair. It is very likely a wig, since his full head of hair has never been as large. Once more, Millie Bobby Brown is sublime.
2/11 –
Millie Bobby Brown reveals his new haircut for his new role of Enola Holmes
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
3/11 –
Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of Godzilla: King Of The Monsters at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, may 18, 2019
© COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
4/11 –
Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of the film “GODZILLA II KING OF the MONSTERS” at the cinema Grand Rex in Paris, France, on may 26, 2019.
© Denis Guignebourg / Bestimage
5/11 –
Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of the film “GODZILLA II KING OF the MONSTERS” at the cinema Grand Rex in Paris, France, on may 26, 2019.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
6/11 –
Actress Millie Bobby Brown, 15 years old, participates in the show “Good Morning America” (GMA) in New York, on June 12, 2019. The star of “Stranger Things” is promoting the new season of the series to global success. On June 12, 2019.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
7/11 –
Millie Bobby Brown at the photocall, a party organized by “Louis Vuitton” in Los Angeles, on June 27, 2019.
© Agence / Bestimage
8/11 –
Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of the series on Netflix “Stranger Things – Season 3” in Los Angeles, on June 28, 2019.
© Agence / Bestimage
9/11 –
Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of the series on Netflix “Stranger Things – Season 3” in Los Angeles, on June 28, 2019.
© Converse via Bestimage
10/11 –
Millie Bobby Brown poses for the campaign of the collection Converse which she has created many designs. The star of the hit series “Stranger things” is the most jeuneà have collaborated with the brand. Boston. On July 8, 2019.
© Converse via Bestimage
11/11 –
Millie Bobby Brown poses for the campaign of the collection Converse which she has created many designs. The star of the hit series “Stranger things” is the most jeuneà have collaborated with the brand. Boston. On July 8, 2019.