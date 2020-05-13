Millie Bobby Brown unveils products Florence by Mills !

The lovely Millie Bobby Brown has posted a video on Instagram in which she presented the new brand, Florence By Mills !

Good news, Millie Bobby Brown has released his cosmetics brand, Florence by Mills ! Thus, the beautiful actress was keen to unveil its products through a video posted on Instagram… MCE TV tells you more !

Millie Bobby Brown, is thrilled to introduce its brand

” So much love for the family of Florence by Mills, who grew up again! I am very grateful for each of you and really appreciate all of your requests, comments, and responses to surveys ✨ all of these products have seen the light of day thanks to you ! “ Wrote Millie Bobby Brown in the caption of his post !

Thus, internet users are likely to have continued to encourage it through the comments ! MCE TV offers you the chance to read a few… They are all all the more adorable as each other !

“Your products look top ! The packaging is soft, not at all flashy ! I’m eager to test and place an order on any site… I’m going to rob ! “‘Too happy for you Millie ! Congratulations ! “

And we can read on the social network of the Millie ! We propose you to see the video in question below !

