Millie Bobby Brown very sad about the death of a sick child on Instagram!

On Instagram, actress Millie Bobby Brown shared a photo with a sick child who died on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown is therefore in mourning. The Stranger Things actress shared a moving photo with a sick child who died.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN MOURNING

So Millie Bobby Brown has her heart on her hands. The Stranger Things actress is a member of several cancer charities.

Yesterday, the young woman shared a photo with a fan, Olivia. She died of cancer a few years ago.

Since then, the artist has been involved in an association called Olivia Hope Foundation. It helps children battling cancer.

To do this, Millie Bobby Brown designed a range of cosmetics and the funds were fully donated to the association. The young woman is very committed.

At the age of 16, she became THE youngest UNICEF ambassador. Having become a true fashion icon, she has just launched her own cosmetics brand.

A range of treatments and makeup that Millie Bobby Brown named Florence by Mills, in homage to her late grandmother, named Florence.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS VERY COMMITTED

The young woman chose to create a range of vegan treatments for her fans. These products are aimed primarily at teenagers.

The young woman’s cosmetics are also cruelty-free. “Two years to give birth to a make-up and care brand, I’m proud,” she explained in a video on Instagram.

Alongside her cosmetics brand, Millie Bobby Brown is also very committed to fighting harassment in all its forms. It must be said that the actress went through this.

“So it’s very important for me to report harassment. So in England, I was harassed. Several years in a row. she told Glamour UK. Just that…

He added: “So I had to change schools because of that, so it caused me a lot of anxiety and problems that I still have to deal with today.” Confidences that are cold in the back.

Millie Bobbie Brown said she was then confronted with cyber harassment. “In real life and on the Internet, I’ve faced situations that break you inside. It really hurts to read what some people have said,” she confessed.

Great activist 2.0, the young woman wants to make social networks a neutral ground so that her fans can express themselves. And not a vent.

“Social networks are capable of the best and the worst. They send extraordinary messages, raise awareness of situations that need to be taken into account. I want to fight this negativity.” Well done to her!