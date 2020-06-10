Millie Bobby Brown wakes up with his adorable dog !

In the story of his account Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown appears in the alarm clock in the company of his adorable dog. This is too cute!

Completely gaga for his dog Millie Bobby Brown never sleeps without him. It reveals a moment 100% hug on Instagram! MCE explains to you all.

Attention, a sequence too cute will follow! On social networks, Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t hide it. The teenager of 16 years a passion for hairballs.

In fact, the star of the series Stranger Things spends his time with animals. But I have to believe that it has its small preference for his dog.

Like Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), actress never comes apart of his best four-legged friend. And she proves it once again in her story on Instagram.

As well, Millie Bobby Brown wakes up smooth in fine white linen. And of course, the pretty brunette is not only !

You’ll understand : his adorable pet, not wanting to sleep alone in her corner, really gets into her bed. And it is really cute too.

Millie Bobby Brown, crack the Canvas

All the great lovers of animals know : open your eyes and fall nose to nose with his teddy alive is a true happiness.

And it is necessary to believe that Millie Bobby Brown thinks of it just as much ! In fact, the teenager loves waking up in the company of his dog. “My morning with Winnie the pooh “she wrote.

Then this Wednesday, June 10, the young actress wanted at any cost show his daily life to his fans. They creak all ! Also, some envy.

In any case, this is not not the only activity what is Millie Bobby Brown with his dog. Well, just take a look at his account TikTok to believe it.

From time-to-time, the pretty brunette begins the scene on the famous application. She likes to “play-back” on pieces trends of the moment. And we love it !