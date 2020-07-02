Millie Bobby Brown was a huge bad buzz !

After a photo published on Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown has made a lot of bad buzz. Find out why and for what reasons

After the death of George Floyd, the movement Black Lives Matter took on a new dimension. And events to combat racism were on the rise. Millie Bobby Brown is one of those people. However, his last “gesture” to support the movement led to a huge bad buzz.

How an act of support such a movement I would have been able to create controversy ? We will explain everything to you. The actress Strange Things has failed in spite of himself.

In reality, it is a cliché in the company of the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie that has led to the situation in which Millie Bobby Brown is. The daughter of two former, of ethiopian origin, appearing hand-in-hand with the actress.

It is precisely the fact of having “used” a person “black” that has plagued users as you have noticed Melted. In fact, some tweeters do not understand why the one who plays the role of the Eleven necessary to show this way with Zahara Marley to support the movement.

Some comparing this situation with that of a man who claims to be from another man to say that he accepted homosexuality. After this, the criticisms of Millie Bobby Brown rain.

The bad rumors of Millie Bobby Brown

The young maybe it would be better to use another ” medium “. If she wanted to really the fight against racism by posting this photo. An image can also be found further down in this article.

In effect, as has been done by know Meltedsome tweeters show no offer with Millie Bobby Brown after this post: “She posted a photo with one of his friends black as if it were an animal to “support” the movement… She has really posted a zoom in of a photo of her and the black girl Brad Pitt hand-in-hand ? In order to show that sustains the life of the blacks. My god… “

This has been understood, if the young man wanted to bring the strength and join the world in the face of racismit is to lose. On the contrary, he drew the ire of many haters and this annoyed her even more recent.

It remains to be seen if Millie Bobby Brown is going to take the floor to explain his “gesture” and apologies to have “failed “.

