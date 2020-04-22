Millie Bobby Brown will be the little sister of Sherlock Holmes in an upcoming movie Netflix

The film about the youngest of the great detective, Enola Holmesadapted from the saga literature, Nancy Springer, will feature Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter.

The new film of the star Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, arrives on Netflix. It will be Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. Gifted with the same talent and a taste for investigation, the teenager rebellious and super-detective often surpasses its bigger brothers. And when their mother disappears on the day of her sixteenth birthday, she will ask them to assemble their forces to find her. But, forced to see that his brothers would prefer that she finish her studies, she will leave only to his research in the London of 1880. Encountering memorable characters along the way, Enola will be taken in the middle of a conspiracy that could change the course of political history.

>> Read also : “In the head of Sherlock Holmes,” an adaptation BD clever

A film crew promising

This new twist female dynamic, the greatest detective in the world, will be written after the saga’s literary Nancy Springer (including 6 books), by Jack Thorne, author of the piece Harry Potter and the child cursed in 2017, but also of the five episodes of the first season Skins.

The film will be directed by Harry Bradbeer, who has directed the two seasons of the series Fleabag, for which he won the Emmy Award for best director. It was also nominated for a BAFTA for his work on Killing Eve. In addition to Brown, the cast includes the actress doubly nominated for the Oscars Helena Bonham Carter (our dear Bellatrix), Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Harry Potter) or even Frances de la Tour (Into the Woods, Harry Potter).

The film produced by Legendary Entertainment has not yet official release date. Millie Bobby Brown will appear soon in Godzilla vs Kong the 20 November. Season 4 of Stranger Things, it was scheduled to start its production in February, but the pandemic of sars coronavirus has postponed his schedule.