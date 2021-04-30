Millie Bobby Brown will participate in the 1st beauty festival on Youtube!

Youtube will soon launch its beauty festival. Among the guests, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown would be in attendance

The YouTube platform keeps gaining gallon. Proof of this is with the first virtual beauty festival organized by the site. An event that Millie Bobby Brown should take part in according to people news.

DEREK BLASBERG AT THE ORIGIN OF THE EVENT

If you are wondering how this idea came about, you will have answers on this point. The media doing an interview with the instigator of the beauty festival: Derek Blasberg. The latter, therefore, therefore, therefore, lets it be known at first:

“I joined YouTube in the fall of 2018, and a year later we launched YouTube.com/fashion. My mission was to create a great moment in 2020 celebrating everything related to beauty on YouTube. Before adding, again about the event that Millie Bobby Brown should take part in:

“And we were planning a live show in mid-May. For obvious reasons, this did not happen in 2020. Indeed, the Covid-19 forced him to reconsider his plans. But this “delay” allowed him to think of other ideas:

“However, we spent the last year working on our ideas. And now we’re super excited that they come to life on May 14th. At our first beauty festival! This year will be virtual, but we are optimistic to do a festival in the present next May. »

So you’ll understand, if this edition with Millie Bobby Brown is going to be done in a virtual way, it could change. And this, starting next year. At least, if the health crisis ends for good.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN PRESENTS FOR A BEAUTY FESTIVAL

But the Stranger Things actress wouldn’t be THE headliner of the event. Indeed, Derek, in unveiling the line-up of the festival, gave the name of the person he wanted at all costs to have for this day.

If we tell you that this is a person who looks very young despite his age? And what in addition to that she performs in the song? The answer is obviously not Millie Bobby Brown, but Pharell Williams:

“One of the first people I thought about when we developed concepts for this festival was Pharrell Williams. Have you seen any recent pictures of this man? It has not aged a day in 30 years. »

The artist could come and talk about his famous “secret” as Derek hopes: “What is the secret of his youth? He agreed to talk about his beauty secret. With three of YouTube’s best beauty designers.”

So you’ll have to wait until May 14th to see stars like Millie Bobby Brown and others talking about beauty on Youtube. A great first that will no doubt please many people.