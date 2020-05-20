Millie Bobby Brown win-t-it more than Kylie Jenner ?

As Millie Bobby Brown became a personality very well attended. It could even be that she earns more than Kylie Jenner !

Has only 16 years of age, Millie Bobby Brown has become a personality well-attended in the world. The one that became famous thanks to the series Netflix, Stranger Things, might well be richer than Kylie Jenner.

According to the website Deadline, Millie Bobby Brown, would won 30 000 dollars per episode for the first two season of Stranger Things. A sum that has increased dramatically for the 3rd season.

In fact, according to Fox Business, Millie Bobby Brown would have touched the sum of $ 350,000 for each episode the 3rd season. The amount that she has touched for the 4th season is to this day unknown. All the more that the filming had been postponed because of the covid 19.

In total, the beautiful blonde would have touched $ 2.8 million for Stanger Things. But this is not all. It would have received 1 million dollars for his role in Godzilla : King of the Monsters.

Millie Bobby Brown would have a fortune of 10 million dollars

Millie Bobby Brown is not only stopped with its status as an actress. It has also become producer. In fact, she has her own production company CMP Productions. The beautiful blonde also works with many brands.

On social networks, the actress of Stranger Things in fact, the promotion of the latter. She has worked with Moncler, Converse, but also Pandora. The young woman also has its own brand of makeup Florence By Mills.

The actress has also started a a modeling career. She has worked with the brand Calvin Klein. She also made an appearance for their campaign of 2017. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she would have a fortune amounting to around 10 million dollars.

She still has a little way to go before we reach the bank account of Kylie Jenner. Case to be followed by several years !

