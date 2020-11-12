MILLIE BOBBY BROWN WROTE A TOUCHING TRIBUTE TO HER RECENTLY DECEASED GRANDMOTHER

Millie Bobby Brown wanted to open up to fans about a very sad moment for her: she announced that she unfortunately lost her grandmother , who was struggling with Alzheimer’s disease.

On Instagram, she wrote a long message in which she described how she feels now: ” Loss is something so complex and I go through moments where I can’t stop crying and then laugh at all the memories and then sit quietly at. try to understand what happened “.

He explained how Alzheimer’s is ” evil and cruel ” while taking away “the ability to remember and function as a human being “.

Then the 16-year-old added some touching words, looking into the future: ” I will forever be your Millie Moos. I hope you will look at me and protect me as you did when I was little. I have loved you more than anyone can love. I will talk to everyone about it. you and the lessons you taught me. I will thank you every day for the laughs and memories you have given me all my life . ”

The star of Stranger Things he recalled the moments spent at grandma’s house when she was little, the scent of her cooking and the stories he told her, and explained that he could not be at his side in his last days as a result of the pandemic in progress.

” I couldn’t go home to give you the last hug for Covid-19, so FaceTime was all we had. I sang for you until my voice made it , even though you were sleeping. They are memories. that I will never forget. She is my guardian angel . I love you grandma. You cannot forget a soul like that. I hope time will somehow heal. But for now I hug my mom and watch videos of us singing and dancing “.

We are close to Millie Bobby Brown and her family in this sad time.