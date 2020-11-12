MILLIE BOBBY BROWN WROTE A TOUCHING TRIBUTE TO HER RECENTLY DECEASED GRANDMOTHER

Millie Bobby Brown wanted to open up to fans about a very sad moment for her: she announced that she unfortunately lost her grandmother , who was struggling with Alzheimer’s disease.
On Instagram, she wrote a long message in which she described how she feels now: ” Loss is something so complex and I go through moments where I can’t stop crying and then laugh at all the memories and then sit quietly at. try to understand what happened “.
There’s no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened. Alzheimer’s is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch. i’ll always be your millie moos. I hope u watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little. I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far. My whole life has been amazing and ive enjoyed so many aspects of it, But what ive come to realize, is waking up in nanny ruths house, with the smell of sweet porridge and honey in the middle, with the news playing on the tv and the washing hung up on the line. The cats walking around and the kids playing outside. Id give her the biggest hug and say “ill see u later”. As I played outside with all of the children for hours and hours. She would sit there by the window and say “dont go too far” “stay nearby” “its time to come in”. Id run inside and ham, bread, chips, and beans would be on my plate with a capri sun and we’d sit opposite each other and id tell her what I did that day. After dinner, I usually sang to her or we’d figure out some cross word puzzle as I sat on her lap. Midnight would come and we would lay in bed and she’d tell me stories about her memories as a child and what living through World War 2 was like. I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x
He explained how Alzheimer’s is ” evil and cruel ” while taking away “the ability to remember and function as a human being “.
Then the 16-year-old added some touching words, looking into the future: ” I will forever be your Millie Moos. I hope you will look at me and protect me as you did when I was little. I have loved you more than anyone can love. I will talk to everyone about it. you and the lessons you taught me. I will thank you every day for the laughs and memories you have given me all my life . ”
The star of Stranger Things he recalled the moments spent at grandma’s house when she was little, the scent of her cooking and the stories he told her, and explained that he could not be at his side in his last days as a result of the pandemic in progress.
” I couldn’t go home to give you the last hug for Covid-19, so FaceTime was all we had. I sang for you until my voice made it , even though you were sleeping. They are memories. that I will never forget. She is my guardian angel . I love you grandma. You cannot forget a soul like that. I hope time will somehow heal. But for now I hug my mom and watch videos of us singing and dancing “.
We are close to Millie Bobby Brown and her family in this sad time.