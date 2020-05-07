“Mindhunter” : in the mind of the greatest serial killers

It runs in a loop from 2017 for those who know. A bit like Masters of Sexthis series is fabulous and crispy on the genesis – the beginnings and wanderings – of the science which is the study of the sexual behaviour, no need for a drawing. In Mindhunterthese are not the hymens that are drilled, but the spirits. A saga vintage, which begins in 1977, on the exploration of the psyche of serial killers. Nineteen episodes over two seasons of cops engaging in cols shovel for a pie, to evoke the way in which is built, in criminology, the substrate of the job of a profiler.

The plot depicts the formation of a duo Sherlock Holmes and Watson, the end Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and the thick Bill Tench (Holt McCallany). Both are from the same griron (the FBI !) but, already, young and old, experience and creativity collide. The dog is mad and the surly are not fiercely want to team up at the start, but an adjuvant that will create a triangular. The doctor of psychiatry Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), a woman, and worse, an intellectual, an academic, a lesbian – millefeuille of tares – just give the doubled male a pole that is not necessarily less, but add heels, a pencil skirt, a correctness and ambiguity (phew !). Hot/cold. Because of that, privacy issue, the trouble rages on in season 1. Holden flirts with a student far more unglazed than him, Bill lives plan-plan his or her household with a woman in the home (too) dedicated and barbecues Sunday with the neighbors.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMy-vK5ItI8&feature=youtu.be

But everything is played in the car. Bill and Holden briefent and débriefent, on the road, always, between an airport and a State prison, across the huge country, to be a psychological study of national recorded on tape, which will serve as a model for the police, build an ideal : the mental maps of the serial killer. It passes the terminals, it is invective, and it monitors, it evolves. The first season may have effects that are soporific, the following gains power by integrating the political side of criminology in the USA. The thickness also, giving a light staff on the daily Bill, an adoptive father of a child for which he sees the possibility of a future close to the crazy that are the object of its study. Frightening prospect and legitimate concern for the parent of a child-puller legs of flies, or adoptive father of a fruit vérolé ?

All curved, all atrocious

The effect is the pest to the views of guinea pigs on which to consider the Bill and Holden. The killers studied were the headlines, the real. Charles Manson, BTK, Edmund Kemper. All curved, all atrocious. The series rewinds and returns to the horrendous acts, loosens behaviors. It’s slow, twisted and rich of teachings. It illuminates, also, when we learn that the series is co-produced by Charlize Theron and David Fincher, whose previous have never shown a taste for the mental balance.

The magazine Vulture put the question of the veracity of this whole story, from passive real killers and those who would have been able to influence the fiction. We remain doubtful. From a reliable source, the series is based on a novel – and not a non-fiction, signed by an FBI agent in retirement, John Douglas, the title of which is “Mindhunter, in the head of a profiler” is published in the United States in 1995 before being translated with us 22 years later, editions Michel Lafon, at the time of the broadcast of the series. As to the question of the substance of truth, we say that it is basic in the series on The Case Of Gregory on Netflix, but here, it would be almost a hindrance to the freedom of imagination, and that we can switch easily.

Mindhunter, two seasons, to see or to revisit on Netflix.