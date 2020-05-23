Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon team up for Legally Blonde 3

Put some pink in your outfits for the arrival of Legally Blonde 3 !

Oh yes, the highly anticipated film of Reese Witherspoon just made a leap forward. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor will write the scenario Legally Blonde 3 for MGM, reports Deadline. Reese, who will resume his iconic role of Elle Woods in the third installment, will also produce the film with his company, Hello Sunshine.

“Attention, good news !! Some things must happen !”, wrote the star on Instagram Tuesday. “I’m so happy that @MindyKaling and #DanGoor write Legally Blonde 3 ! It is #ApprouvéParElleWoods !”

Fans of the franchise were waiting for it for a long time. It had been almost 20 years since the character portrayed by Reese had decided to do law at Harvard. The Revenge of a blonde was released in France in December 2001. Two years later, the actress came back in the skin of Her Woods in The blonde counter-attack, when his character attacked in Washington.

Since then, many expected the return of this blonde high-color.