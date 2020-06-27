Mini-golf fluo! [PHOTOS] | The Magazine | The Sun

C“it is the incredible activity that provides the “milk” of the Bar of Mini-Golf fluo fun”, a commercial launched last summer it re-opens now its doors after the containment! There are three fun themes in this course of 18 holes : the sea, the cars and hockey. In addition, you can eat ice cream!

Price: $ 7 for youth 12 and under and $ 11 for others. Open every day from 10h to 22h. Accessible in a wheelchair. The sticks and the balls are sanitized after each party.

Address : 475, boulevard de L Atrium, local 105, Quebec

Info : the The milk Bar Mini-Golf Fluo plays on Facebook

Good mini golf!