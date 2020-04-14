Ministry of Health recommended to Liga MX resume football until July

There is an agreement, the plan is still waiting for the football back in our country.

Health authorities and representatives of the Liga MX failed to reach an agreement on the resumption of the championship, so it will be in the next few weeks when issuing an official position.

The Liga MX want to follow in the footsteps of the Bundesliga, the first in the world that already has a plan to return to the activity, which is perceived as the one that is going to put the example, because neither the League of Spain or the Premier League have put the issue on the table.

RECORD he was able to see that part of the Secretariat of Health, the suggestion is that you go back to July, because the scenario contemplated is that the risk of contagion is less, besides that the games will be behind closed doors, but it is not something that really good teams in the League MX.

In other countries we are already seeing the possibility of when to return to play, as that in all of the 2020 do not do tournaments with people in the grandstand, a view that has not been touched in Mexicobut that is thinking in other nations.

The League harbored a hope of being able to return in may; however, the authorities informed them that this month is one of the most critical of the pandemic and it is therefore irresponsible to play matches, because there is a risk that have been foci of contagion, because it implies the return of not only 22 players, but technical, media, people, logistics and a lot of people who could spread the virus.

The proposal most immediately exposed the Secretariat of Health is to wait to June to see if there can play behind closed doors, however, not to have reached the worst phase yet, don’t really know if it will be a good idea to have soccer closed-door, though they stayed in that July is the most viable.

A possibility contemplated in clubs is that it is played in a single venue to avoid travel, but it is something that looks complicated, because it would put 18 teams in one city; however, you are going to plan to put the proposal on the table, for when the authorities give the okay.

