Mission : Impossible 7 and 8 shifted – Actus Ciné

Announced in the month of July 2021, Mission: Impossible 7 has just been shifted by several months. A change that has also impacted the release of Mission: Impossible 8.

The shooting of the seventh adventure of Ethan Hunt, had been interrupted in march due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The film Christopher McQuarrie had to partly take place in Venice during the famous Carnival. On the 23rd of last April, Tom Cruise announced to Variety that he hoped the shooting will resume in the month of June, which meant removing the sequences occurring in Italy since the country’s borders are always closed. Paramount sought to do everything possible before the film is not delayed and so as expected in the month of July 2021. But the studio had to be a reason, since the output of the new component carried by the special agent Hunt was finally shifted to 4 months. Tomorrow war with Chris Pratt takes the place of Mission: Impossible 7 in the release calendar, and will be released on July 21, 2021 (ex-December 2020).

A change that has also impacted the result, since Mission: Impossible 8, supposed to come out in August 2022 was finally released in November 2022.















Mission Impossible is taken away by Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny and the newcomers in the world of Ethan Hunt : Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Nicholas Hoult.