Mission Impossible, the coronavirus in Africa, The last Dance, Beyonce, Doja Cat…

Mouv’Actu is presented by Sandrasurrounded by :

Manon to the Screen :

The shooting of the seventh component of Mission Impossible going to resume, he was interrupted in Italy because of the spread of the epidemic of the coronavirus, last February . The release date of the film has been shifted in November .

Check Info of Marion :

Two months ago, the media predicted the worst for Africa in the face of the coronavirustoday the continent records less deaths than Europe and the States – States. Why ? And why has – t – we been so pessimistic ?

TrashTalk Greg :

The Last Dance : the last two episodes have been released on Netflix. Back on the series event, which has raised the Jordan mania.

The Prod’ with Raphael :

For the first time, four artists Afro – American occupy the top of the charts in US : decryption of the success of the pieces “Say so” ( Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj ) and “Savage” ( Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé )

Monday to Friday, from 12h to 13h, Mouv’News, with each day, Sandra, Manon, Marion and Greg, who review and comment on the news of the day and the latest trends . Each week, our reporters arrive with Raphael to decrypt a piece which proved a massive hit, Emilie with the fashion trends to embrace or avoid, diving with Yasmina in the culture of hip – hop, Geoffreythe gameur of the band presents to us the latest news . The issue is to be followed in the live video on mov . en