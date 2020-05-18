Mission Impossible, the coronavirus in Africa, The last Dance, Beyonce, Doja Cat…

lun. May 18, 2020
Mouv’Actu is presented by Sandrasurrounded by :
Manon to the Screen :
The shooting of the seventh component of Mission Impossible going to resume, he was interrupted in Italy because of the spread of the epidemic of the coronavirus, last February. The release date of the film has been shifted in November.
Check Info of Marion :
Two months ago, the media predicted the worst for Africa in the face of the coronavirustoday the continent records less deaths than Europe and the States–States. Why ? And why has–t–we been so pessimistic ?
TrashTalk Greg :
The Last Dance : the last two episodes have been released on Netflix. Back on the series event, which has raised the Jordan mania.
The Prod’ with Raphael :
For the first time, four artists Afro–American occupy the top of the charts in US : decryption of the success of the pieces “Say so” (Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj) and “Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé)
Monday to Friday, from 12h to 13h, Mouv’News, with each day, Sandra, Manon, Marion and Greg, who review and comment on the news of the day and the latest trends. Each week, our reporters arrive with Raphael to decrypt a piece which proved a massive hit, Emilie with the fashion trends to embrace or avoid, diving with Yasmina in the culture of hip–hop, Geoffreythe gameur of the band presents to us the latest news. The issue is to be followed in the live video on mov.en