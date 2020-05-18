Missy Elliott released the clip of the single extract of Iconology

Cool Off Missy Elliott has a clip

The song Cool Off is not fall alone. In effect, the output of this single was t accompanied by a clip. Fans Missy Elliott can discover the vido music on YouTube. In the latter, the singer american imagine in a veritable ‘work of art alive.

The single is extracted from Iconology

Fans can find Cool Off on the tracklist of the last Extended Play of Missy Elliott appeared under the title of Iconology . This EP, released in 2019, includes 5 pieces. The public can listen to on this CD other songs such as ” Why I Still Love You , Throw It Back and DripDemeanor .

The clip to Cool Off is out Courtesy of Missy Elliott : YouTube

Back on the biography of the artist

Does the July 1, 1971 in Virginia, acting as an interpreter of Cool Off is also a songwriter and producer. During his carrire, elle a collabor ati ve action with many celebrities such as Whitney Houston, Keyshia ColeCiara and Mariah Carey.

The producer also plays the television