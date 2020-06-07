MK is turning her own home on the “daisies” of Katy Perry [Stream] : Astronaut dancing

by: Harry Levin

June 6, 2020

At this time, a thing of which the whole universe has need seems to be a house music groovy certified. Fortunately, the master himself, MK, has seen fit to provide. Using its proven formula of piano chords and rhythmic voice hot, the legend appréciatrice has chosen to remix the recent “daisies” from Katy Perry for her latest release.

Perfecting lyrically the common themes of Perry’s empowerment and courage, his last anthem of self-confidence flows even better on the rhythm of four on the ground of MK. Perry has teased the song on Twitter last month, including the addendum full of hope, ” We dance even if it is at home! “Read the tweet and stream the full track below:

Some of you with the pointed ears have seen this remix earlier this week 👏🏼 A big thank you to @MarcKinchen for the kick off of the first evening of dance #Daisies of the summer… we dance even if it is in us! 🎶🕺💃☀️🌼🎶 https://t.co/8A7MT0lieN pic.twitter.com/89T3c7UuhO – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) may 29, 2020

Make no mistake, the dance music is born of black culture. Without creators, innovators, selectors and communities black, the electronic dance music that we love simply wouldn’t exist. In short, the dance music is deeply indebted to the black community world and we must do more. Artists and black artists of color have played a profound role in shaping the sound and culture of music and dance, now more than ever, it is necessary that all members of the music community to defend the people who have given so much. Dancing Astronaut undertakes to do everything possible to be a better ally, a resource, more strong, and a member most responsible for the worldwide community of dance music. Black Lives Matter – get involved here:

Black Lives Matter

My Block My Hood My City

Defense program of mass of the National Lawyers Guild

Collective Black Visions

Initiative of defence legal Know-Your-Rights of Colin Kaepernick

The Lease Project

The Next Level Boys Academy

Color of change

Committee to protect journalists

