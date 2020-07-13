Mk2 is its open-air cinema at The river of Music !

From Friday 24 to Sunday 26 July, the Mk2 offers a three-days dedicated to movies and concerts, the open-air, free-for-Boulogne-Billancourt.

After the the programming of open-air cinema at La Villetteit is the turn of group Mk2 to reveal his own, that of “Cinema Paradiso”, which is installed in the square in front of the Seine river Musical at the end of July. The complex cultural mix of spaces for outdoor concerts, projections, exhibitions and restaurants, from the 24th to the 26th of July in Boulogne-Billancourt. The occasion for the film’s group of peers “an eclectic and rich throughout the film“a “concerts in connection with the musical universe of the films being shown“.

Movies musical

In the program, three very different films, but they all came together around the theme of music :

Friday, July 24 : concert of the jazz band of the Vintage of the Orchestra to 20h and projection of Dancer in the dark Lars Von Trier to 21h.

Saturday, July 25 : the orchestra Classik Set to 20h and projection ofAmadeus Forman at 21h.

Sunday, July 26 : concert with the group Soul of the Orchestra and the projection of Ray Taylor Hackford, at 21h.

The free event will have a capacity of 380 people (the number of sun loungers available).