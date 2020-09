The high two groups — the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals — maintained their positions for the fifth straight week within the Power Rankings. Elsewhere within the high 10, the AL is available in with the subsequent 4 groups however no clear high squad. Despite a strong week, the Texas Rangers slipped a spot to No. 4, with the Toronto Blue Jays transferring as much as No. 3. The Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox comply with at No. 5 and No. 6.

Download Now