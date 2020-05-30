MLB : Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez would like to make a new attempt to buy the Mets

Alex Rodriguez and his wife Jennifer Lopez would be working on a new offer to try to buy the franchise of the New York Mets, as Thomas McEnery of New York Post reported on Friday evening.

According to the Post, Rodriguez and Lopez are now closely associated with bankers from JPMorgan Chase on a new offer and invest “hundreds of millions” of their own money in a potential offer.

The Post adds that the inclusion of SNY, the television network of the Dish, in a potential sale, noting that the current owners, Fred and Jeff Wilpon, to sell the team.

Some rumors were state of the interest of Rodriguez to the Mets in February.

According to the latest assessments of Forbesthe Mets are the sixth franchise the most valuable in the MLB with $ 2.4 billion, up 4% compared to 2019.