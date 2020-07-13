MLB : Bradley Beal joins Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for the redemption of the

The New York Mets are on sale now for several months and a group of investors led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, has already put on the table an offer of 1.7 billion dollars ! In the Face of them, billionaire Steve Cohen, who offers $ 2 billion to Jeff Wilpon, the owner of the franchise. The family prefers to sell the pair Lopez/Rodriguez if they manage to get close to the competing offer.

This would be a good way since ESPN reports that several well-known sports have decided to join them.

Thus we find the former linebacker Brian Urlacher, the reigning champion of the NFL, Travis Kelce, and DeMarco Murray, but also Bradley Beal and Mason Plumlee !

” We could not be more pleased to have such personalities as partners “they have reacted to the singer and the former star of the Yankees. It is important to know that the couple puts in your pocket of $ 300 million, and represents more than 30% of his personal fortune.