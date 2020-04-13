MLS also played tournament virtual: javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez will lead The los Angeles Galaxy

The containment measures for pandemic Covid-19 forced the suspension of activities and, before the break in the professional leagues, some opted to play tournaments virtual.
Major League Soccer (MLS) has also chosen to return to compete in the eMLS Tournament Special, which will start this Sunday April 19,, and played for the next six weeks. The competition will be broadcast on u.s. territory for the chain sports-Fox Sports. In total partiparán 16 of the 26 teams of the MLS.
The competition will feature the participation of the front of Los Angeles GalaxyJavier Hernandez, in his first test against the LAFCthat will be under the control of the player Norwegian Adama Diomande, who will face the first leg.
It should be noted that in a tournament will not only involve player professional will also be players in the tournament of the eMLSwho will take control in the duel back.
The Galaxy will be represented by Giuseppe Guastellafive times finalist of the FIFA eWorld Cup and will face Martin Oregelthe LAFC, who is ranked among the top 100 of the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series.
“We are delighted that many of the best players in the league join our players of eMLS in order to compete and also provide help to those that are at the foot of the canyon during the pandemic. We are also grateful to FOX Sports and to all our partners for their collaboration in the series innovative that will be both fun to watch and will make a difference” said Camilo Durana, vice president of properties and events of the MLS, in a press release.
The regular tournament will be developed during the next five Sundays (April 19 to may 10). On the first day you will face Chicago Fire against FC Cincinnati and THE Galaxy will be measured before LAFC.
Advance to the next round the participants with best overall marker. Will be on the 17th of may played the end of the eMLS Tournament Special.
After each duel, MLS Works, platform of social responsibility of the league, and Fox Sport will donate in the name of the winning club to the organizations Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
“We are thrilled to partner with the MLS in this innovative project, which will entertain the spectators during this difficult time and, at the same time, will help the efforts to combat the COVID 19, “said Joe Franzetta, vice sports Fox Sports.
The eMLS has three years of existence and 10 of its players are ranked among the best 100 in the world.
For the season 2020, the tournament virtual grew to 25 teamsthose that joined were: LAFC, Austin FC and Nashville SC.
According To Major League Soccer, the hearing of the eMLS Cup doubled in 2019 in comparison with the eMLS Cup 2018.
James Ruth, director of properties on the MLS, indicated that the video game has a greater impact among the fans that the sport. It should be noted that have the base of fans young in comparison with the rest of the leagues americans.
The estimated audience in the esports for the present year is 495 million people in all the world, and by 2023 it is projected an increase of 30%. By 2020, it is an industry that is estimated to generate this year, 1,000 million dollars.