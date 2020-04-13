MLS also played tournament virtual: javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez will lead The los Angeles Galaxy

“We are delighted that many of the best players in the league join our players of eMLS in order to compete and also provide help to those that are at the foot of the canyon during the pandemic. We are also grateful to FOX Sports and to all our partners for their collaboration in the series innovative that will be both fun to watch and will make a difference” said Camilo Durana, vice president of properties and events of the MLS, in a press release.