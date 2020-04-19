MLS. Carlos Vela is the third athlete more popular in Los Angeles

Editorial Mediotiempo

A new sample of the increasing impact of soccer in the united States we gave thanks to a survey that developed the Loyola Marymount University, in which the mexican Carlos Vela it appeared as the third athlete more popular in the city of Los Angeles.

In the first position, as expected, is the leading LeBron Jamesone of the biggest stars in the NBA currently, and in the second place it appears Cody Bellinger, gardener stellar Dodgers, both escorted by a Sail.

According to the data provided by the Los Angeles Times, James received the 46 percent of the votesfollowed by Bellinger, who received a 10.7 and Vela finished third with a 8.3.

We helped to Sail the great tournament that was the last year in which he managed to introduce a new brand of goleo in a season with 54 goals, in addition to who is the leader of his team, the LAFC.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, who recently arrived to Los Angeles Galaxy, is not listed among the pointers.