MLS: Former Chivas, Matias Almeyda revealed that he rejected Real Madrid

The exentrenador of Chivas, Matias Almeyda had an outstanding career as a player, being one of the most important players in the River Plate in the decade of the 90, which aroused the interest of several european teams.

In 1996, he had an offer of Real Madrid; however, the midfielder argentine refused to play in the Seville, where it never managed to consolidate itself and to be traded to the A Series, A league that was considered the best in the world at that time.

Almeyda, current coach of the San Jose Earthquakes, he confessed the reason why he rejected the proposal of the joint meringue and choose to go to the Sevilla – The argentine said that was a promise that caused you to not sign for Real Madrid.

Matias Almeyda revealed that he could have played in the most popular team in the world Real Madrid but he chose the Seville because of his word.

April 21, 2020





Never again receive an offer from the most popular team in the world; however, this was not impediment so that it will not glow with Lazio and with Inter Milan, where he quickly gained the love of such a degree of being an idol.