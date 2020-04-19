MLS. Zlatan Ibrahimovic threatened death to companions of the Galaxy

Editorial Mediotiempo

The step of Zlatan Ibrahimovic by the Galaxy yet still giving you what to talk about, to test what you recently revealed your excompañero in the club MLS, Joao Pedro, who coincided with the swede during a season, when only the attacker had signed with the angels.

This time it was enough to know the momentum and the winner had Zlatan Ibrahimovic inside and outside of the court, to the extent that once the team fell into a losing streak in the MLSthe Swedish railed against all his team-mates to the extent of threatening them.

“He said: ‘If you’re going to come here to go to the beach or a stroll through Hollywood, just name it. I have 300 million in my account, an island, I don’t need this for anything. The first thing that I say something, I will kill you’“, revealed the Portuguese Joao Pedroin an interview with the daily Record of his country.

Zlatan he made it clear at that time that if he was in the Galaxy it was to make history in the club and not just to earn money; some time after, the Swedish turned in a season-53 goals in a total of 58 matchesalthough he missed winning the League title.

What is Ibrahimovic?

The striker is training in Sweden individually, due to the fact that in the Milan has not been able to have activity, since the Series is stopped before the pandemic coronavirus.