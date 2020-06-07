mobilized against racism, the actor made a speech in shock, shedding a few tears !

The emotion skin-deep. Like the actress Aïssa Maïga and his speech blazing against the police violence, or even the video cold Spike Lee to express his anger, many celebrities have decided not to remain silent in the face of the outrage caused by the sudden death of George Floyd in the United States during an arrest. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have offered a large sum of money for the fight against racism, Omar Sy yelled out his sentence in the streets of Los Angeles, Leila Bekhti has published a message of revolt on Instagram… today is the turn of actor John Boyega to defend her convictions and take the word with emotions to support this wave of protest against injustice.

The actor is ready to put his career in danger

On Wednesday 3 June, during a peaceful rally in Hyde Park in the city of London, the interpreter of Finn in the saga movie Star Wars has signed a speech remarkable and widely applauded. Dressed in black, a hood on the head and speaker in hand, the English actor, 28-year-old launched into a speech of several minutes in the face of an audience indignant, and, forming a bloc against racism and police violence. “Let them know the United States of America, to our brothers and sisters black people that we are with them”, lancet-il before adding: “Our lives have always depended. We have always been important. We have always succeeded in spite of the circumstances. And the time is right.

