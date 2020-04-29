Mode : Cara Delevingne, Balmain and Puma unveil a collection athleisure

Puma has announced a partnership with Balmain, as well as with the model and actress Cara Delevingne around a capsule collection inspired by the world of boxing. The 35 pieces from this collaboration will be put on sale on November 21, 2019.

It is without a doubt of the collaboration of the year-end. Puma and Balmain announced on the social networks the launch of a collection inspired by the world of boxing, with the help of supermodel and actress, Cara Delevigne.

Scheduled for 21 November, this collaboration marks a new turning point for the house of French luxury. After being associated with the row of make-up Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics, during Paris fashion week, Balmain has made a call to another member of his “army”, Cara Delevingne. “This collaboration has really exceeded our friendship. She asked me to work with her on this collection with Puma. We had a clear idea because we both love boxing. We also wanted to use this collaboration to promote diversity and inclusiveness“said Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, to the magazine WWD.



Together, they have imagined a collection of ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories in the trend athleisure does rhyme performance with trend. This capsule combines the universe of the two brands, while drawing inspiration from the personality of Cara Delevingne. In this video, unveiled by Puma in which appear Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing, a few pieces of this line unisex reveal : a t-shirt logotypé, mini dress, structured, bomber, satin, and jogging pants. The entire collection will be available on the websites of Puma and Balmain, as well as in a selection of stores around the world.