Mode : the phenomenon Kendall Jenner

Was 25 years old, the little sister of Kim K. is the top highest paid in the world, and the new face of Liu Jo. Surmédiatisée, she prefers to talk about health and ecology rather than private life. A paradox that arouses the curiosity !

If you are lovers of women’s magazines (let’s start with the premise that this is the case since you are reading this), you must see it daily on your phone, your computer, or in a magazines. From her outfits to her posts Instagram by way of his fancies beauty, all its actions are scrutinized. Kendall Jenner is literally everywhere. The young american woman became this season’s muse of Liu Jo. The top and the Italian brand is celebrating this season 25 years respectively with a series conducted by the famous duo of photographers Mert & Marcus. Magnetic in his faded jeans, rock in her strapless dress, Kendall Jenner plays with the ambivalence between femininity and cool attitude. And sits down crossing his status of a super-model.

On the same subject



Kendall is at the top since it dethroned Gisele Bündchen, becoming the mannequin the best paid in the world, in 2017. His career started in the small signs of his California native took off when she raises in 2014 for the Vogue american. As worthy heir to a family wealthy, she pays for the luxury of only having to scroll through that shows the most prestigious. A year later, she realized her dream, to be on the podium of the lingerie brand worship Victoria’s Secret.

In the spotlight

In short, in the family Kardashian, Kendall is the one that has been adoubée by the middle of the mode. Since the age of 12 years old, she lives at the rhythm of the filming of the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Between his father, Bruce, has become Caitlyn in 2015, her little sister, Kylie, the queen of cosmetics and youngest billionaire in the world, his half-sister, Kim, superstar that needs no introduction and her mother, Kris, also known as the “momager”, manager experienced of the family, the clan Kardashian is constantly in the spotlight. Kendall was beautiful with 122 million followers on Instagram, she keeps her life private. “I think that social networks are important for my career, but I believe that it is necessary to also detach”, she says in a good millennial.

Unlike her sisters, Kendall does not show, nor his house, nor her boyfriend, nor even the places that it frequents. The fact that a stalker is to be brought to her home three times in the past year is, without doubt, for something. For the young model, the celebrity should be used causes. Here it is to denounce the diktats of the beauty, showing shamelessly her crisis acne, or to highlight less-common diseases, like its sleep paralysis. But beyond these trivial subjects, it takes to grips with the environmental cause. “Anything we can do to reduce our carbon footprint is fundamental to the environment and the future”, she confides. His job requires him to travel constantly by plane or jet, but the top model seems to be ready to rethink his way of living… Kendall, the new Greta Thunberg ? Come on, chick.

———————————

Also read :

The mini-bag, the small mania-fashion Kendall Jenner

The biography of Kendall Jenner