Mode : The saga of the Olsen sisters

The life of the child stars of the 1990s has taken the turns varied. There are those who have followed his impulse cinémato-graphic-musical and became adults as the stars (hello, Natalie Portman, hello, Justin Timberlake), those which have completely disappeared and are perhaps no more evil, those who repointent the tip of his snout between two courses of detoxification (the syndrome of Lindsay Lohan). And then there are those who have tried anything else and have had success in their business, to the point that the general public has come to forget why the name seemed so familiar. This is the case of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 34-year-old actresses in california becomes the creative mode ultra-sharp, miles away from the character he played in his time, to his 9 months of 9 years in the one hundred and ninety-two episodes of ” house Party “.

Who remembers in fact of Michelle Tanner, the active mignonnerie of this hilarious comedy from the great era of the laughter pre-recorded ? When their label The Row has become, in 2006, we were not sure who was hiding behind. And not only because that link Michelle, all the palm of the hand on the head and sweat t-shirts neon pink, the rigor of the coats of kashmir quasi monacaux would have caused a short circuit in the brain. One can recognize the two sisters who have not used their celebrity status to begin with, the silent mode was activated : there are no parades for several seasons, not to mention the duo of the client, zero advertising campaign (which has not changed). It took three years to grant the first of his rare interviews, and to explain the choice of this anonymity. A way to test the quality of the product itself. QED.

Entrepreneurs born

“Double Twin, double trouble” (1993). “Dad, I have a mom for you” (1995). “The twins are involved” (1998). “Totally twins” (2001). “A summer in Rome” (2002). “A day in New York” (2004). It is useful to expand on these audiovisual productions until the time of the new rules of the Olsen sisters ? At the time when the idea of The Row begins to sprout, they are students at the university of New York, producing, at the head of the company Dualstar Entertainment founded when you were 6 years old (” we weren’t old enough to see the other side of the table,” recalled Ashley, on the occasion of an interview with the” world water day “, 2013) and multi-millionaires for the ages. Their appearances on the screen are becoming rarer – the more unexpected the remains of Mary-Kate in a student addict in the grass and Jesus for eight episodes of the series ” Weeds “, in 2007.

And already have a foot in the ready-to-wear, the category retail with a line of clothing for girls sold in stores walmart from the decade of 2000. The line has been the subject of a fashion show in Paris, in the year 2004 : pink, blue, flowers, and a vibration parishiltonienne… images, they become collectors, are presented in the web site of the” Harper’s Bazaar “to us under the title of” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen”s First Fashion show Was Nothing like The Row” [« Le tout premier défilé de Mary-Kate et Ashley Olsen n’avait rien à voir avec The Row »]. Because, The Row, that is another story. Welcome to the world of luxury.

Validated by the biggest names in fashion

What starts with a simple T-shirt quickly becomes a label. The name is a reference to Savile Row, the London street historically occupied by the tailors, where many of the well-tailored suits. “She has spirit, she has a taste, and is modern,” said Karl Lagerfeld, Mary-Kate, who is presented as the most inclined towards creation – to its sister concern, rather, the management of the business, as in many duos of fashion. As a teenager, Ashley explains in “Vanity Fair” american his idol was Martha Stewart, the empress of-the-art home, which has become one of the richest women in the united States, after having stamped his mark on almost everything that you can find in a house.

The first parade took place in 2010, while The Row has already been established in a low voice, but without a doubt, a clientele lover of ultra-luxury, without fanfare. Lines radical, fell perfect, the bill is impeccable, quality materials to give you the dizzy… there is something of Jil Sander in the minimalism of the coats of wadding, of Christophe Lemaire in the option almost exclusively in neutral tones, with a touch of Phoebe Philo (period of Celine) in the range of volumes and the game of destruction under control. There is a little bit of this in the attitude, the desire for eternity, and femininity nothing, but the girl, you could say that exercises a form of authority. In 2014, when Christophe Lemaire left the artistic direction of the prêt-à-porter for women by Hermes, the surprise, the house shall appoint its successor, the fashion designer belgian Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski, the then director of the study of The Row, in New York. A dedication, and the best proof of that the two sisters are now a thing of the seraglio. A greater consecration to the five award from the CFDA (Council of fashion designers of america), received through the years.

Success Story

As of 2007, the Olsen twins create a second brand, Elizabeth and James (named for his sister and his brother), more connected with the trends and the most affordable. But The Row remains their crown jewel. A mark for the initiates, who now has three shops dedicated to (Los Angeles, New York and London), more than two hundred points of sale in over eighty countries, and a volume of business that, before the Covid-19, was in the millions of dollars (probably between 150 and 200 million dollars a year, but the company does not disclose its financial results). In 2019, The Row was among the top ten claws of ready-to-wear with the highest performance of the department store new york Bergdorf Goodman. And, when the chain Barneys has been in bankruptcy, it was learned that his store in Manhattan had the tag of $ 3.7 million – more than any other luxury brand. An indicator is quite reliable.

In recent times, the press is reset to keep track of the two sisters, trying to learn how to help others get through the stress of her divorce with Olivier Sarkozy, a businessman and a half-brother of former French president. But the thing that keeps us in suspense, for our part, is to know what a collection will succeed the autumn-winter season 2020, of which the parade is held in New York about a month before the world to be confined. Carolyn Murphy wore a dress that spins under a compatible jacket. Gigi Hadid and Saskia de Brauw were radiant in a three-piece suit. Gloved hands and heads hooded. The trench coat had the air of buoyancy. As always, it was very well-designed and well-executed. A demonstration of virtuosity, ten years after the first sample.

Oh, and by the way, did you know that in the year 2016, Netflix has begun to disseminate the spin-off of the series, the origin of her celebrity status, “the Feast in the house : 20 years later” ? Neither the one nor the other do not appear in the credits, needless to say.