Mode : to imitate the style at the australian !

Passionate about fashion, has certainly not been able to prevent that you realize that the way to Australia met with more success and, in particular, for the period of summer that lends itself in particular. But, what are the codes of the fashion in australia ? And above all, what are the marks of Australia to your time this summer ? Answers !

A swimsuit from the australian brand

The fashion in Australia is based on a certain relaxation with a touch of fashion to add here and there, and it is also true in regard to the swimsuit. Essential, the brand Seafolly gives you access to the way from Australia to the beachwear for the French for many years already. That they are quite active and a fan of surfing or, rather, the kind that is made to gild the pill in the sun, you will definitely find the template that you need in Seafolly. The brand, available in Ôdabaïa, offers basic, timeless, but with details that make the difference, and the cuts are perfectly adapted to all the morphologies, and sometimes a touch of fantasy. The version one-piece or two-piece, many colors flattering to all skin tones that you will discover in this collection for the year 2020, but also the inevitable floral patterns that give vitality to your look !

The way in Australia

The fashion in Australia, you have the advantage of being close to many expectations, offering a style that is at once elegant and casual, simple, always with a touch of sophistication, and above all the perfect pieces for living a summer of freedom. Among the most popular brands include CUE, and his pieces are bold and modern, Bebe Sydney with his pieces-inspired bohemian which seduces both in Australia, Peppermayo for more fun and bold, and many others. The fashion in Australia is not so far from ours, with the difference that the footprint of bohème is not going to be more present and you will have no trouble finding this type of parts. The trademark I. AM.GIA that we will be able to find at Urban Outfitters is also fashion in Australia and attracts many celebrities. Of course, the best way to discover an australian brand is typical to go to a place and discover the true style of the of Australia. Finally, on the side of the accessories, you can’t go to the side of the brand of solar Spring of Australia, it also attracts influenceuses the general public for some time already.

And the beauty?

The mode in Australia, these are also the beauty products brands australia. In effect, the care of the skin and the hair has a special place in the trends in Australia and that it is often the natural products that are the most popular. It is, in particular, Luke Papawe and their products based on papaya, Original, and Minerals, which replaces the sulphates and other preservatives with minerals, Kora Organics is the brand launched by Miranda Kerr, Aesop, the success of which is global, Kevin Murphy, released by the barber from australia to himself or Aussie that is no more. The beauty of Australia has dreadlocks, finally, a little bit like the fashion, simple, natural, practical, but with a bit of sophistication to make all the difference with a smell or a texture that is easily identifiable.

How can we draw?

If you want to opt for the mode of Australia without long hours of flight, the web will be a great way to find what attracts women in australia. Social networks such as Pinterest allows full of ideas, but it’s back to Instagram and the stars in the australian that you will have to turn to know the latest news. For example, you can follow Margaret Zhang of blog Shine by Three which is just a good friend of Miranda Kerr, Elle Macpherson, Margot Robbie, but also the influenceuses Jessica Stein and Nicole Warne, and to keep smiling, don’t forget the famous Celeste Barber! Do not forget to take a look at the articles that refer to young australian designers in order to complete your fashion culture in Australia.

