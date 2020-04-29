Mode : up to 60% on the collection Nasty Gal feat. Cara Delevingne

Born in San Francisco in the tiny apartment of its creator, Sophia Amoruso in 2006, the brand Nasty Gal has been able to impose itself over the years with a style that is both chic, trendy, and above all accessible. Nasty Gal is intended for women who do not want to compromise on their wardrobe and enjoy the collections regularly provided on the website of the brand without breaking the bank. And precisely : the new collection offered by Nasty Gal features the actress and british model Cara Delevingne. A collaboration to discover right now through a selection of clothes, tops, bottom, shoes, coats or even accessories deliciously britishs, to wear throughout the year or to be reserved for great occasions. All at a price that should put all the fashionistas agree !

