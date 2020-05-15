Mode : why we love Emma Watson ?

Committed woman, a feminist and talented actress, Emma Watson seems to be the perfect woman. Through its looks, we decided to go back on its commitments of the planetary.

After his break last summer with the player of the series Glee, Chord Overstreetshe has recently displayed the arms of Brendan Wallacea graduate of Princeton, of the university of Stanford and a brilliant businessman, unknown to Hollywood. The british actress has also announced its participation in the series produced by Greta Gerwig, The Four girls of Doctor Marchaired from the month of December on the BBC. And we are sure of one thing : she will play once more a woman of character.

>>> E! People’ s Choice Awards : check out our favorite looks

British elegance

Apart from his career in the cinema, there’s one other area in which Emma Watson excels : the mode. Ambassador the UN since 2014, we would like to also appoint an Ambassador of british elegance. One remembers in particular look impeccable to the last Wimbledonin London, with a whole off white Ralph Lauren accessorized with a hat : it illuminated the stands with his freshness and his delighted face. For the premiere of the film Beauty and the Beast in New York, the actress shone in a black dress Givenchyplaying with the transparency and a pace that would envy any fashionista. But it is during the Met Gala of 2016, as the actress has once again demonstrated its commitments by combining worldliness and ecology thanks to her outfit completely recycled signed Calvin Klein. Composed of a black bustier asymmetric overhung with a white corset, trousers and a long tail of black, the outfit was clearly oriented toward ” sustainable development “!

>>> Emma Watson, winner of the style at Wimbledon

Ambassador committed

But the graduate of the University of Brown has not said its last word. It also knows how to use her popularity and her wardrobe to convey messages that are dear to him, and that one can only love it ! Spotted at the after-party Vanity Fair at the Oscars last march, the actress took the opportunity to proudly display her tattoo “Times Up “ linked to the movement that fights against sexual violence. Last October, it is through his account Instagram that has expressed itself in displays with a white t-shirt where we could read “Trans Rights are Human Rights”. A support which has greatly affected the transgender community, and that shows once again the commitment ofEmma Watson in favor of equality for all.

>>> Meghan Markle pregnant : a look back at his 10 most beautiful looks of early pregnancy

Click on our slide show to see more looks ofEmma Watson

And find us on Instagram : @voici_style

By Louise Parent