Model: Chloë Grace Moretz wanted to look like Angelina Jolie – People

Chloë Grace-Moretz has revealed that Angelina Jolie had given him a desire to play a heroine of action, what she has done with her character Hit-Girl in the movie “Kick-Ass” in 2010. The young actress was “obsessed” with the character of the american superstar in the action thriller of 2008, “Wanted: choose your destiny”, and had told his family at the time she wanted to play a similar role on the big screen.

“I looked at my brother and my mother and I said: I would kill to have a role like that, she told the “Hollywood Reporter”. They were kind: It never happens to children 11 years of age. You will not have the opportunity to play a character like that of Angelina Jolie.”

The dream, a week after

However, a week later, she received a call to audition for Hit-Girl and her dreams of a role as a heroine of action have been realised.

The star of 23 years has also explained that the film’s director, Matthew Vaughn, already had someone in mind for the role before you propose to him: “I had a lot of luck to find myself in front of him at the moment”, she considered.

More than six months of training

Chloë Grace-Moretz has spent more than six months to train at the training center of cascades 87eleven in Los Angeles and with Cirque du Soleil in Toronto, and is also in wushu, a martial art, for a few months with the stunt coordinator of the film, Brad Allan, London.

“By the time we arrived on the shoot, I made about 90% of my stunts, except for the big stunts, I’d probably have been able to do, but we couldn’t for insurance, because it was too risky”, she shared.

Cover Media