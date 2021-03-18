Model Georgina Rodriguez shows off her trip to Monaco!

Social media celebrity Georgina Rodriguez, a couple of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, shared a post showing off her beauty and an impressive trip to Monaco.

Undoubtedly the name Georgina Rodríguez also known as Georgina Gio has gone around the world, her popularity began from the moment she became a partner of one of the greatest and dearest professional football players from around the world Cristiano Ronaldo better known as CR7.

If you are a sports fan you will know that being a professional player has a great economic heritage, which he shares with his partner and his four children, whom he loves and they love him, we have seen him on several occasions both on Georgina’s Instagram and Cristiano’s Instagram.

On March 7th the Spanish model shared a series of photographs in which she appears showing off her figure and some paradisiacal places, which just by seeing them we begin to sigh from the immediate desire that comes to us for wanting to be in a place like those shared by the model.

The publication has more than a million and a half red hearts on the part of its millions of followers and also almost five thousand comments, most of them wish you a good trip and hope you have enjoyed your stay in the small town that is part of the Mediterranean bay of France.

With a total of seven photographs, she made in her publication, each of them is most beautiful and to some extent flirtatious, in the first of it, we are appreciating Georgina Rodríguez recharged on a part of the yacht where she is, showing off her turned legs and a beautiful landscape behind her, a city full of buildings and behind her several mountains.

The second image is a bit similar, only that in this one she is smiling while fixing the neck of her dress or jacket, she does not distinguish he is well.

In the third image, we see all the glamour of the yacht, a beautiful marble dining room decorated with glassware and wooden details as a dishwasher apparently, also has a nice view towards the sea.

For the fourth photograph, Georgina took the snapshot shortly before getting on the yacht, appearing wearing her cover, a white cap, and trousers in addition to a fuchsia jacket and navy details.

They told me and I forgot, I saw it and I understood it. I did and I learned it,” he wrote in the post.

For this cute publication, you could not miss a night photo to appreciate the beautiful colors and lights of the yacht, in the foreground, Georgina Rodríguez appears her hand holding those that appear to be two biscuits with filling.

In the sixth image of Georgina Rodríguez, we are seeing only a few details of her accessories placed in her hand, a beautiful ring of stones that easily covers half of her phalanxes, plus a beautiful golden watch and a fuscia bag that perfectly matches her jacket of the same tone.

In the last image, we see a small part of the beautiful view that can be seen from the yacht, mountain with some houses that look in the distance, even though it is a small part is really beautiful.

On this occasion Georgina Rodríguez decided to appear only her, without the company of her little ones and her partner Cristiano Ronaldo, the model always tries to have a balance between her publications either next to her family, alone or promoting some important brand that works with her.