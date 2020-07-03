The british Jessie Ware making a welcome return to pop to break up with her 4th album What is Your Pleasure : a concentrate of pop dance to the production, chiseled, and devilishly effective, already with 4 singles unstoppable to his credit, including the awesome “Spotlight”.

It follows the singer with the sweet voice since its creation in 2012 : first, the singer began to collaborate with SBTRKT two songs, ‘what is there To Do,” and “Nervous”. As a result of this meeting in the wonderful “Valentine” in a duet with Sampha. Then she throws herself in solo and takes one of the tubes of Bobby Caldwell, “What you won t do for love”: famous song, in particular, by their example of Tupac. The devotionhis first album, evokes a real passion, which contains several singles, including the hit “Running” (remixed by Disclosure) and clips for the aesthetics noticed. In 2014, the beautiful English singing Say you Love Me” and “Champagne Kisses, bright indie pop songs after the album Tough Love , where she collaborates with Dev Hynes & Ed Sheeran. In 2016 she signed “Until The End”, the title song of the film Me Before You (Before) : protected by Dave Okumu (The Invisible), this walk is languid illustrates perfectly the atmosphere of the most romantic of the movie adapted from the new blonde Jojo Moyes with Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin, whose soundtrack is signed by the lord. Craig Armstrong !

After their 3rd album In the interior of the greenhouse more wise and mature, where he worked with Benny Blanco & Cajmere Cat, the diva of the club is the revival of today, with the universe of the retro sounds, club and festive atmosphere in your childhood, and no one complains, on the contrary. Following her instincts, she returned to the studio with the producer, she has always felt close : the bright James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco. The result is a disc that gives the fishery and irremediably feel like dancing after all these months of being confined. 12 tracks which stand out 4 hit singles : “Save A Kiss”, “center of attention”, “Soul Control” and the eponymous “What is Your Pleasure”.

Out of the side tinged with a slight bitterness from their previous album, the atmosphere created by James Ford and a couple of trusted friends (as Andy Ferguson and Matt Mcbriar Biceps yet another) allowed him to return to more positive feelings : staying in London, in good company has changed their creative vision instead of changing from one recording session to another, from one city to another, from one country to another. And the magic took place : What is Your Pleasure revived really with its roots in the pop and club stripes, an homage to the heyday of funk music, the disco and the atmosphere of the club shall be : a disk let go that breathes freedom, the result of a work without any preconceived idea, but where everything seems possible, as in the clip below, the deliberate choice of the artist, close to the community LGBTIQ+.

Side collaborators we find with authors such as The goodness (A Seat at the Table Solange), their close friends as Danny Parker, Shungudzo Kuyimba, Clarence Coffee Jr. (Future Nostalogia Dua Lipa) and the incredible guitar of Joseph Mount of Metronomy (also found in Honey of Robin). All the conditions are met for Jessie to return shamelessly to the carefree attitude of disco music with lyrics so simple and moving that “If a dream is only a dream / A dream is only a kiss tell me what that means / tell me what it is” or “Put your lips on my cheek, that would make me happy.” Synthetic sounds (“Kill”) are mixed with the style and the funk of prince, which is reminiscent of the beginnings of one of Janet Jackson (“Read My Lips” or the tubesque “Soul Control”with its retro video 80’s) not to mention a couple of moments of calm as the summer “Mirage” or the sublime “Remember Where you are” the voice of interlacing.

To listen/stream the album, What is Your Pleasure here it is.