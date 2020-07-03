Moha The Dogfish, Kaaris, Amel Bent and Imen Is, Kanye West and Travis Scott… The playlist new releases of the week

As the end of each week, it is time for you to discover the new music of the last few days and that was not bad ! First let’s start with Moha Sharks, who shared the clip of their new title Baby Bogotta. Hatik and Jok Air have been reduced to one of its feat The Best. As Amel Bent and Imen IS that have revealed the video Until the end. He was also able to discover the new song of Kanye West ft Travis Scott, Wash Us In The Blood. About Kendji Girac released the clip Habibi, Louane has made his return to the disclosing Give me your heart. And this is not the only one who has made his return…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

In fact, Kaaris has also made his return with the video of his new song Gulag. It continues with RK and Maes, who unveiled the clip Euros available on the album“Neverland” of RK which has just been published. As the new mixtape Oboy : “Mafana”. The Algérino and Heuss, the son of a bitch have been presented with their Moula Max, Zeguerre and Sofiane their collaboration : Zé. And finally, we end this playlist with Eve, who has unveiled his new single Strange and, Suzanne took out the clip Four corners of the worldLéa Paci that of Do not stay icethe same with Alice and I which has been given to know Would you like to be true, Chiloo the video of its title PassT-Stone Million TODD and his title Boy 2.