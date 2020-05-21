Moment of complicity to Disney for Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina

The mexican actress Salma Hayek was at Disneyland Paris with her daughter Valentina and one of her friends, to take advantage of the decorations of the Christmas season.

Despite the cold weather in paris, Salma Hayek started in the mood of Christmas. The mexican actress visited Disneyland Paris with her daughter, Valentina, aged 10 years. The girl, who looks a lot like his father, François-Henri Pinault, was accompanied by one of her friends. She also named Valentina, she is none other than the daughter of the footballer Maxwell, who has bid farewell to PSG last may. After having placed on their heads, ears Minnie colorful and original, all three were able to admire the decorations installed for the Christmas season, some of which are a nice nod to “Coco”, the last film of the Disney studios, which immerses viewers in the atmosphere of the Festival of the Dead, in Mexico.

Salma Hayek was already coming in to the amusement park last September, to shiver in the universe of Halloween, which dominated the theme of the decorations of the park. She was able to see the top French, Laetitia Casta, and Kourtney Kardashian. The eldest of the sisters of the clan famous, was accompanied by her boyfriend French Younes Bendjima.

