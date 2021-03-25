Monetary scandal, Kylie Jenner is accused of asking for donations

Billionaire Kylie Jenner is in the midst of a new controversy that revolves around her fortune, since yesterday afternoon she has been suffering serious criticism on Twitter due to one of her makeup drivers, so she had to respond to this, with messages from her Instagram stories.

What happened was that this past weekend, makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who is also known for being the mastermind behind the beautiful makeup and outfits of celebrities such as Throne Bella and Bebe Resxha, suffered a serious accident.

Unfortunately, Rauda was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo various medical procedures so her final account reached $60,000, and because the makeup maker doesn’t have the liquidity to settle her bill at the hospital, her family created a page on “GoFundMe” to raise funds, and this is right this is where the controversy with Kylie Jenner comes in.

The business company then shared Samuel’s “GoFoundMe” link in her Instagram stories and invited her followers to donate money, under the caption: “Swipe up to visit your family’s GoFundMe.”

It didn’t take 10 minutes for her story to go viral on all social media, this caused her to be harshly criticized on Twitter, but her followers expressed her annoyance because despite being named one of last year’s highest-paid celebrities and having a net fortune valued at millions of dollars she only donated $5 billion in Samuel’s fund and also asked her followers to donate.

Following the harsh negative comments she faced, Kylie Jenner shared in her stories a text explaining that she did not ask her fans for money and why she is not paying her makeup guy’s hospital bill.

“I feel it’s important for me to clarify this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and I’m not paying my makeup man’s medical bills,” the message began.

Clarifying so that Sam is not her makeup artist and, unfortunately, they no longer have a personal relationship, but she worked with her a few years ago and really believes that she is a great person, she made her donation, as she is not obliged to pay her full medical expenses.

He also continued her message this way: “I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and her family’s love and I called Ariel right away to see what happened to Sam,” Kylie explained.

In addition, she stated that when she reviewed the donation account, they already carried $6,000, and the required one was ten thousand, so she decided to fill out the figure and donated her respective $5,000, and knows that the family will appreciate it because the important thing is that Sam gets out of the hospital.

Finally, Kylie stated that those who truly know her know that she does everything from the heart, and tries to be of help whenever possible, too, made the attentive invitation to remain positive in the face of the artist’s state of health, for that is what the family needs right now, and not focus attention on the amount Kylie donated.

There is no doubt that people will never be happy, and they always have something to complain about, more, on social media where they hide from a screen to say what they are not encouraged to comment head-on, besides, the socialite knows what it can spend its money on, or where to donate it, and does not need the approval of internet users to do so, for she herself earned it with her effort and dedication in her renowned companies.

Thanking Kylie for kylie’s gesture towards her former makeup player, we hope that Sam will recover soon and that both she and her family will be well found after this unfortunate event.