Monk’s return : the detective in the face of the coronavirus in a mini-episode inédit

11 years after the broadcast of the last episode of the brilliant series Monk, Tony Shalhoub has again slipped into the skin of his cult character on the occasion of the first episode of At-Home Variety Show, a program that is virtual hosted by Seth MacFarlane who has a goal of raising donations for various associations in the USA. And you can see in our slideshow, the best detective in the tv lives this sad period marked by the outbreak of Covid-19 it’s a very Monk-ièsque !

Monk in the face of the coronavirus

In fact, where we could think that the Monk had prepared all his life to such a pandemic with its wipes and her dislike of dirt or germs, its couplings involved in the health crisis it really make life even more difficult. The program ? It does not wash hands for 30 seconds but for 3 hours, he wears gloves in his socks, he will not dare to get out of the house and above all, it is indebted to force to buy a maximum of protections.

Luckily, don’t worry, Monk does not pass through this period in solo. On the contrary, the detective is also connected and spends his time in meetings, zoom with its nearest and faithful as Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard), Captain Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine) and Randy Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford). The only difference with the rest of the world ? It is that even with his PC it complies with the rules… of social distancing.

In short, it’s simple, it’s funny, it’s effective… the return of Monk is absolutely perfect and reminds us how much this series we are missing !